Alluri Sitharama Raju District: The Munnuru Kapu community people have expressed their happiness over the Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision to issue the long-pending BC-D category certificate to them. Several people in Thotapalli village of Yetapaka Mandal poured milk on AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s picture in an expression of gratitude on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion Division Kapu Society President Aakisetti Uma Sankar Naidu, Ganji Venkateswarulu said that after the State bifurcation and during Chandrababu’s regime the process of issuing certificates to Munnuru Kapus was stalled and this had caused grave injustice to the community. Many of us lost education and job opportunities because of this, they bemoaned. But now it has been proved that YS Jagan's Government favoured the poorer sections of society, with the issuance of the orders after a representation was made to him by the Kapu Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshu's efforts. CM YS Jagan responding positively and issuing GO No 49 is truly commendable, they said. The Munnuru Kapus in all the seven mandals merged with AP will forever be indebted to him, they hailed.

The seven mandals of Kukunoor, Velairpadu, Chintoor, Kunavaram, VR Puram, Yetapaka, and Burgampadu mandals were demerged from Telangana and transferred to AP as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The BC-D category caste certificates to this effect will be under GO No 49 by the BC Welfare Department, including the community people in the BC-D category in the seven merged mandals. The AP Government stated that if the Munnuru Kapu people migrate to other places in AP, they can obtain Munnuru Kapu caste certificates on the production of proof that they belong to the seven merged mandals.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan True Supporter Of Kapu Community: Kurasala Kannababu