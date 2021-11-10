Municipal Elections: YSRCP On A Unanimous Winning Spree In 27 Wards and Divisions

NELLORE: Returning officers for the upcoming pending municipal elections announced that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates were unanimously elected in 27 divisions and wards across the State. YSRCP unanimously won 8 divisions out of the 54 divisions in Nellore Corporation where elections have to be conducted.

YSRCP candidates were unanimously elected in six wards Gurjala panchayat, Dachapalli panchayat in Guntur district. YSRCP candidate won one ward seat from Darsi municipality in Prakasam district and in Kuppam municipality in Chittoor district.

The withdrawal of nominations for 353 divisions and wards in various corporations and municipalities including Nellore Corporation, 12 municipalities, and local panchayats ended on Monday.

With the death of elected representatives last March, YSRCP candidates won unanimously in 10 of the 19 divisions and wards in corporations and municipalities where elections were not held at the time for various reasons.

YSRCP is contesting for the 46 divisions in Nellore Municipal Corporation while the Opposition TDP is competing in 44 divisions.

-Polling for the panchayats will be held on the 14th of November and counting will take place on the same day.

-Polling for municipalities and corporations will be held on the 15th of this month and counting on the 17th.

-Polling for MPTC and ZPTC elections will be held on the 16th of this month and counting on the 18th.

