The new governing bodies were formed for the recently elected Corporations and municipalities across the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The new governing bodies for the 11 Municipal Corporations and 75 municipalities were formed after the Municipal Election Results were declared.

The election for the new mayors and chairpersons were being conducted on Tuesday. The Corporations will have one mayor and two deputy mayors while municipalities will have a chairperson and two vice-chairpersons after an ordinance was brought by the Andhra Pradesh government which has to be approved by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

As per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directives BC’s,SC’s and women were given top priority for the selection of candidates for the post of Mayors and Chairpersons..

Vizianagaram Corporation: Vempadapu Vijaya Lakshmi -Mayor

Muchu Naga Lakshmi and Kolagatla Shravani as Deputy Mayors

Visakhapatnam Corporation: Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari as GVMC Mayor and Giyani Sridhar as Deputy Mayor.

Vijayawada Corporation: Bhamana Bhagya Lakshmi Mayor and Bellam Durga as Deputy Mayor.

Machilipatnam: Moka Venkateswaramma - Mayor and Lanka Suri Babu, Tantepudi Kavitha as Deputy Mayors.

Guntur Corporation: K Manohar Naidu - Mayor and B Balavajra Babu as Deputy Mayor.

Ongole Corporation: Gangada Sujatha as Mayor and V Suryanarayana as Deputy Mayor.

Tirupati Corporation: Dr K Sirisha as Mayor

Chittoor Corporation: S Amuda as Mayor and Chandrasekhar as Deputy Mayor.

Anantapur Corporation: Wasim Saleem as Mayor and Vasanthi Sahitya as Deputy Mayor

Kadapa Corporation: Suresh Babu - Mayor

Kurnool Corporation: B.Y. Ramaiah as Mayor and S Renuka as Deputy Mayor.