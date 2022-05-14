Mukesh Kumar Meena Appointed AP CEO

Senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh.

In a communication to Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that Mukesh Kumar Meena would take charge as the CEO, replacing K. Vijayanand, who will now return to the State service.

A 1998 batch IAS officer, Meena is currently looking after Commercial Taxes as a Secretary to the government in the Finance Department. He is also holding the full additional charge of the post of Secretary, Food Processing.

The ECI has directed Meena to take charge as the CEO immediately.

“Meena shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Andhra Pradesh, which he may be holding before such assumption of office,” the Election Commission said in the notification.

