Muharram Symbolises Hindu-Muslim Unity In Our State: AP CM YS Jagan

Muharram​ 2021 | AMARAVATI: On the occasion of Muharram, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his message to the people of the State. Taking to Twitter, YS Jagan wrote, Muharram commemorates the sacrifice of the martyrs who gave their lives for the resurrection of Islam. The sacrifice of Imam Hussein, who died a heroic death in the Holy War, is priceless. These holy days of mourning (Peer festival) stands as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in our State.

ఇస్లాం మ‌త పునరుజ్జీవానికి ప్రాణం పోసిన అమరుల త్యాగాన్ని స్మరించడమే మొహ‌ర్రం. ప‌విత్ర యుద్దంలో వీర మ‌ర‌ణం పొందిన ఇమాం హుస్సేన్ త్యాగం వెల‌క‌ట్టలేనిది. ఈ ప‌విత్రమైన‌ సంతాప దినాలు(పీర్ల పండుగ‌) రాష్ట్రంలో హిందూ ముస్లింల ఐక్య‌త‌కు ప్ర‌తీక‌గా నిలుస్తాయి. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 20, 2021

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Muharram and said that it symbolizes spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all virtues of mankind. Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain grandson of Holy Prophet who sacrificed his life at altar of true belief. Remembrance of goodness & sacrifice is true meaning of Muharram. Let us emulate spirit of Muharram embodying humanism which is Islam core principle, he said. He also appealed to the Muslim brethren to stay indoors and observe the solemn occasion on account of COVID situation in the State.

On the occasion of #Muharam Hon'ble Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveys his greetings & said #Muharram symbolizes spirit of sacrifice which is placed above all virtues of mankind. pic.twitter.com/ugYisGuR6k — Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) August 20, 2021

