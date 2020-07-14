RAJAHMUNDRY: Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham announced his decision to quit the Kapu reservation movement which demanded reservation for Kapu community under the Backward Classes (BC) category.

In a statement released by him on Monday, July 13, Padmanabham said he was announcing the decision as he was deeply hurt following a campaign against him by some community leaders through social media and a section of the press.

He expressed anguish saying, "The reason for starting the movement was TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as he betrayed the Kapu Community without granting BC status. During the movement, I lost everything on both health and financial fronts. I also lost my political career but never bothered about such losses for the sake of the movement."

He clarified that he had never aspired for posts and positions or made big money through the Kapu movement.

Expressing deep concern over the way he was being verbally attacked and his motives were being suspected by the Kapu members, Mudragada has appealed to the Kapu members who suspected his course of action to lead the movement further.