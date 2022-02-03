Bharatmala Pariyojana: Nitin Gadkari on Progress of Raipur–Vizag Economic Corridor

Rajya Sabha: NEW DELHI: YSRCP MP Mopidevi Venkataaman Rao on Wednesday sought details related to the progress of the road construction under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Andhra Pradesh since the inception of the scheme. He also asked for details related to the funds sanctioned, allocated, and utilised for the purpose during the said period. The MP sought to know the status of the implementation of Raipur–Vizag Economic Corridor project being developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I; and details of the funds sanctioned for the Andhra Pradesh section till date.

In a written reply to his query, Nitin Gadkari the Union Minister for Roads and Highways said that the Government of India had approved Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I in October 2017 with an aggregate length of about 34,800 km (including 10,000 km residual National Highways Development Programme stretches) at an estimated outlay of Rs. 5,35,000/- crores.

The length of 2,241 km was envisaged for development under this scheme in the State of Andhra Pradesh, out of which, works comprising a length of 857 km having a total cost of Rs. 30,551 crore have been awarded and a length of about 311 km has been completed.

Regarding the Raipur–Vizag Economic Corridor he said that the total length of Raipur–Vizag Corridor was 464 km out of which, projects comprising a length of about 356 km have been awarded.

About 99.6 km length of this Corridor falls in the State of Andhra Pradesh and same has been split into 4 construction packages. All four packages have been awarded and sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 3183.09 crore, he stated in the reply.

