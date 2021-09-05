MS Swaminathan Foundation Lauds AP Govt Services In Agriculture and Allied Services

KRISHNA DISTRICT: A team from the MS Swaminathan Foundation lauded the services provided by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to the agriculture and allied sectors and hailed them as number one in the country. The delegation who was on a visit the Krishna district in the State on Saturday, visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) there. They praised the extraordinary services provided by the Integrated Call Centers and the Rythu Bharosa Kendra Channel. Swaminathan Foundation representatives Dr. Ramaswami Rajkumar and Dr. Gopinath along with the Integrated Call Center team visited the Kesarapally RBK at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Saturday. They inspected the place and spoke to the farmers about at the centres.

Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Director Pramila explained the services provided to the agriculture and allied sectors in the state. Representatives of the foundation said that the call center here was much better than the call center run by their foundation in Tamil Nadu. The call center has a staff of 80 academics and a team of eight scientists. They said that 700 to 800 calls received every day reflects the excellent performance of the call center.

Speaking further the representatives said that providing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers at the village level through RBKs was a very important and great gesture. The kiosk and digital library at RBKs are also a very good service, they added. The team also expressed happiness over the manner in which RBKs have been transformed into knowledge hubs. The team appreciated the management of the RBK channel right from the Commissioner to the field level officers. The beneficial programmes being aired which involved partnerships from the model farmers to the common farmers was truly commendable, they said.

The team said that they would bring the innovative programs as envisaged by MS Swaminathan being undertaken here to the attention of the Center through their Foundation. The revolutionary changes brought by AP in the field of agriculture would serve as a role model at the national level, they said.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Tops National Survey On State Business Reform Action Plan