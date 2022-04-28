AMARAVATI: Body builder and Mr. Andhra title winner N Ravi Kumar who won the bronze medal in the Mr. Universe competitions recently, said that with the support and encouragement of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Reddy, he was able to achieve the medal.

Ravi Kumar said that with financial assistance from the State Government he was able to participate in the Mr. Universe competitions-2022 held in South Korea where he won the bronze medal in the 70 kgs event. He met the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairman J Subramanyam and thanked him

Speaking further Ravi Kumar said that he had met the Chief Minister in October 2020 seeking financial support. YS Jagan has responded positively and as per his directions and with the intervention of former IT Minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy helped him a corporate sponsorship of Rs 9 Lakhs from Arjan Industries, he said. APIIC MD felicitated Ravi Kumar and wished him many more laurels in future events.

Ravi Kumar was also felicitated by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, VC & MD Dr N Prabhakar Reddy at SAAP office. SAAP sanctioned Rs 6 lakhs for his achievements so far, said Dr N Prabhakar Reddy.

Also Read: Asian Wrestling Championship: Deepak Punia Wins Silver For India