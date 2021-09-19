CHITTOOR: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday, has won the T Sadumuru MPTC seat ,Kuppam Mandal in Chittoor District on Sunday. A female candidate named Ashwini (23) defeated TDP candidate by a majority of 1,073 votes. She has also received the declaration certificate from the officials.

With this win the YSRCP is steadily gaining ground in the Chittoor district, which was once a strong hold of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party. As per reports the YSRCOP has already won 29 out of the 65 ZPTC seats and 416 seats out of the 841 MPTC seats so far.

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is leading in many seats as the results are pouring in for the MPTC ZPTC elections counting of votes which commenced at 8 am on Sunday September 19th.