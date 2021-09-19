MPTC Results in KUPPAM: Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu recieved a jolt in his home town of Naravaripalli in the MPTC ZPTC Elections result. As part of the ongoing Parishda votes counting ion Sunday the Naravaripalli MPTC seat was won by YSR Congress Party in his own turf.

The TDP MPTC candidate Gangadharam was defeated by YSRCP candidate Rajayya won with a majority of 1,347 votes. The TDP candidate received only 307 votes much to their embarrassment, and which only showed the waning popularity of the leader in his home town in Chittoor district.

YSRCP has also won the T Sadumuru MPTC seat in Kuppam mandal where candidate Ashwini (23) defeated TDP candidate by a majority of 1,073 votes.

TDP was also wiped out in his own constituency of Kuppam .The ruling YSRCP has been successful in all four mandals. YSRCP won 17 and TDP - 2 seats out of the 19 MPTCs in Kuppam mandal.

It was clean swwep for the YSRCP which won all the 12MPTC seats in Gudipalle mandal. Same was the case in Ramakuppam mandal where it won all the 16 MPTC seats. YSRCP won 11 out of the 18 seats in Santipuram mandal.

