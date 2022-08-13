MP Viral Video Row : YSRCP Leader Dares TDP to Share Original Video

Krishna: Former YSRCP minister and MLA Kodali Nani lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for harping on the fake video of Member of Parliament Gorantla Madhav. The YSRCP leader challenged the opposition TDP to release the original video of Madhav, if their claim is true. Kodali Nani said that TDP has a history of spreading lies on the pretext of supporting women.

The YSRCP leader also accused the section of media for running a false propaganda of TDP and peddling lies through their platforms. He said a police official has already confirmed that the purported viral video was fake but the TDP is refusing to accept it.



Earlier in the day, the TDP said that the viral video allegedly involving Gorantla Madhav was original and not morphed as claimed.

