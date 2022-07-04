MP Raghurama Krishna Raju Forced To Go Back, Abandons Bhimavaram Visit

HYDERABAD/BHIMAVARAM: Narsapuram YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju’s attempts to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event where he unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram and also step into his own constituency proved futile.

As per reports, it started with the YSRCP MP applying for police permission to fly to Bhimavaram in a private helicopter. But the police refused to oblige him as his name was not found on the protocol list. His name did not figure anywhere in the list of delegates on the dais, leaders receiving the Prime Minister at the airport, or even those among the guests.

After that, the MP booked the Narsapur Express train on Sunday night to try and enter Bhimavaram. The leaders of various associations staged protests at railway stations in various parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night to thwart his efforts to come to Bhimavaram. They raised slogans at Vijayawada and Guntur railway stations saying 'Go back... Go back..., Raghuramakrishna Raju Go Back'.

Several posts against him on social media were also shared. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju who got news about these protests while he had boarded the train from Lingampally in Hyderabad on Sunday night, changed his mind and got off the train at Begumpet Station midway and discarded his plans of making it to Bhimavaram. It is reported that he attempted to travel by road, but it seems that was also abandoned midway.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Bahujana JAC leaders Sunday warned that they will not allow MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who won the parliamentary election with the help of Dalit votes and left the voters in a lurch, in Bhimavaram. Addressing a press conference at the Bahujan Joint Action Committee office at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district the state vice-president Birudugadda Ramesh Babu said the JAC will not let the MP step foot into Bhimavaram on Monday.

