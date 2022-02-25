Movie Or No Movie, TDP Politicises Every Issue:Minister Perni Nani

AMARAVATI: Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Perni Venkatramaiah flayed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for politicising every issue including the recently released movie and said the state government would regulate the movie ticket prices if they are sold against the fixed prices.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Friday, the Minister said the state government has issued G.O 35 to fix prices of movie tickets in theatres and added that the prices were fixed based on area, AC, non AC, multiplex and others. He said some exhibitors have challenged G.O. 35 in High Court and the Court said the joint collector who is the licensing authority be allowed to fix rates in consultation with stakeholders.

He questioned why exhibitors were not approaching Joint Collectors to fix movie ticket prices. He said the state government has delayed issuing the G.O. on fixing ticket prices due to the sudden demise of the cabinet minister and it is unfortunate that vested interests are trying to politicise it.

The Minister said Naidu has stated that a political alliance can't be a one-sided love affair and they are looking for a possible alliance with Jana Sena and hence politicising the tickets issue. He asserted that YSRCP never considered Pawan Kalyan as a serious politician.