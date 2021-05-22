Move Over Tauktae, 5 States Including AP Brace For Cyclone Yaas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that low-pressure area forming over north Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 24. This cyclone is expected to move north-westwards and approach Odisha and West Bengal coasts for a landfall.

So, the Centre has given prior instructions to five states-- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Yaas.

The Centre has directed the states to ensure that health facilities are stocked up with essential medicines and supplies to meet any emergency during Cyclone Yaas.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries of the coastal area states that are likely to get affected by the cyclone. He said that public health is challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic and also risk posed by water, vector and airborne diseases due to heavy rains and floods.

He said in the letter that these diseases may arise in the community or in displaced population living in camps or temporary shelters.

Rajesh asked these states and the union territories to activate the Health Sector Incident Command System and Emergency Operation Centre/Control Room and directed to identify nodal officers and convey their contact details to the Union health ministry.