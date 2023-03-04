MoUs Worth Rs 1.15 Trillion Signed on Second Day of GIS
Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: As many as 248 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed for investments worth about Rs 1.15 trillion on the second day of Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam.
Eco Steel- Rs 849 cr
Blue Star- Rs 890 cr
S2P Solar Systems- Rs 850 cr
GreenLam South Limited- Rs 800 cr
Express Well Resource - Rs 800 cr
Ramco - Rs 750 cr
Kribhco Green Rs 725 cr
Prakash Feros Rs 723 cr
Prathista Business Rs 700 cr
Taj Group- Rs 700 cr
Alliance tyre group - Rs 679 cr
Dalmia Rs 600 cr
Ana Oleo Rs 650 cr
DXN Rs 600 cr
E Pack Durable Rs 550 cr
NAT solutions Rs 500 cr
Accountify Ink Rs 488 cr
Continental food and Beverages Rs 400 cr
North East Infrastructure Rs 400 cr
Atom State Technologies Rs 350 cr
Clarion Services Rs 350 cr
Champion Luxury Resorts Rs 350 cr