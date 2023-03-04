MoUs Worth Rs 1.15 Trillion Signed on Second Day of GIS

Mar 04, 2023, 11:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: As many as 248 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed for investments worth about Rs 1.15 trillion on the second day of Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. 

Eco Steel- Rs 849 cr 

Blue Star- Rs 890 cr

S2P Solar Systems- Rs 850 cr

GreenLam South Limited- Rs 800 cr 

Express Well Resource - Rs 800 cr

Ramco - Rs 750 cr

Kribhco Green Rs 725 cr

Prakash Feros Rs 723 cr

Prathista Business Rs 700 cr

 Taj Group- Rs 700 cr

Alliance tyre group - Rs 679 cr 

Dalmia Rs 600 cr 

Ana Oleo Rs 650 cr 

DXN Rs 600 cr

E Pack Durable Rs 550 cr 

NAT solutions Rs 500 cr 

Accountify Ink Rs 488 cr 

Continental food and Beverages Rs 400 cr 

North East Infrastructure Rs 400 cr 

Atom State Technologies Rs 350 cr

Clarion Services Rs 350 cr 

Champion Luxury Resorts Rs 350 cr 


