NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been ranked as the third best performing chief minister in India. According to India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, AP CM YS Jagan scored 11 percent votes.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath topped the list as the best performing chief minister for the third time in a row. He scored 24 percent of the total votes. After Yogi, it is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with 15 percent votes and then AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao secured the ninth position.

The MOTN poll was conducted between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020 by a Delhi based market research agency. The survey was conducted in 97 Lok Sabha constituencies in 19 states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Generally, the survey will be conducted in a face to face interview manner but this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 12,021 interviews were conducted telephonically.

