Motivational Speaker Nick Vujicic Calls On CM YS Jagan 

Amaravati: Motivational Speaker Nick Vujicic called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Nick is touring India and he visited a government-run school in Guntur on Tuesday. He also held a programme in the district which was attended by hundreds of students from different schools and colleges.

Nick Vujicic said that he has travelled to around 78 countries and has never seen a person like Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is providing equal opportunities to all in the fields of education, medicine and agriculture. The Chief Minister was working with high ambition for a higher goal, he said.

Over 45,000 government schools in Andhra Pradesh are working with the great goal of providing equal opportunities on par with the private schools. Significant progress is already being made in the government schools with world class facilities and this should be known to all.

He also expressed his happiness towards the State Government for introducing his life story titled 'Attitude is Altitude' as a lesson in Class X English textbook inspiring people who had a good understanding of him

Nick further said that he was working towards providing equal opportunities to all in the field of education, with a long-term goal for better results. There are good opportunities for the growth of children in the field of education, he said.

Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, Guntur District Collector Venugopal Reddy, Advisor to the Chief Minister R Dhanunjaya Reddy and CMO officials were also present.