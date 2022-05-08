Mother’s Love is Eternal: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wishes Happy Mothers Day

Conveying his greetings to all the mothers in the state on the International Mother’s Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “ a mother’s love is eternal and divine.’ Remembering his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, he shared a heartfelt post on Twitter about the mother’s love.

A mother’s love is eternal and divine. There can be no greater gift for my mother who has given me the gift of life, than to work towards the empowerment of all the mothers in AP.#MothersDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 8, 2022

