Most TDP Ex-Ministers Are Silent

Andhra Pradesh: Several high profile ministers, who were all over the place during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, are now deafeningly silent. In fact, most of them are now busy with their personal or family businesses.

Ministers like Ganta Srinivasa Rao are busy finding ways and means to stay politically afloat. He is said to be exploring the possibility of joining another party. Similarly, Prattipati Pulla Rao, who had played a key role in pooling up land for Amaravati, is now totally off from the party activities. He is staying in Hyderabad and is said to be not accessible even to senior party functionaries.

Another former minister, who played a key role in the Chandrababu government, is P Narayana. These days, no one is getting to hear anything from Narayana.he is totally silent and is not even attending party meetings. He is said to be working to streamline his chain of educational institutions in both Andhra and Telangana. He is said to be unavailable to even senior party workers.

Some time ago, there was a talk of his leaving the party. As of now, he is still in the TDP but in the inactive mode.