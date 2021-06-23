More Power to You, Megastar Chiranjeevi Hails AP CM YS Jagan's Inspiring Leadership

It is known that Andhra Pradesh created history on Sunday when the government held a massive special vaccination drive. The AP Government achieved a record feat by vaccinating over 13 Lakh plus people in the special drive. Leaders cutting across party lines hailed the AP govt's achievement.

The appreciation also came from Tollywood. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to congratulate Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the rare feat and also hailed the latter's inspirting leadership.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his reply, thanked Chiranjeevi on behalf of his government while giving the entire credit where it was due. The AP CM said that the feat was possible because of the team effort put in frontline workers at different level.

Have a look at the tweets...

So happy at the fabulous feat of vaccinating over 13.72 lac people in a single day by Health teams in #AndhraPradesh.Your efforts fill confidence in everyone about defeating the Covid monster! Way to go TeamAP. More Power to You!Congrats to Sri @ysjagan for inspiring leadership. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 22, 2021