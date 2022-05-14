More Than 1 Lakh New Disha Enrollments, Vijaysai Reddy Hails Krishna District Police

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy appreciated the efforts of Krishna district police as more than 1 lakh Disha App registrations happened in a single day on Friday. A total of 1,02,027 women downloaded and registered themselves on Disha App during the mega registration drive conducted by the Gannavaram police. Officials from Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Zilla Parishad departments participated in the Disha App Special Drive, organised by the district police. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

ఒకే రోజు 1.02 లక్షల దిశ యాప్ రిజిస్ట్రేషన్లు చేయించి రికార్డు సృష్టించిన కృష్ణా జిల్లా పోలీసులకు నా అభినందనలు. మహిళలకు రక్షణ కవచంలాంటి ఈ యాప్ ను జగన్ గారి ప్రభుత్వం ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందించింది. ప్రతి మహిళా తమ మొబైల్ లో దిశ యాప్ ను డౌన్లోడ్ చేసుకోవాలి. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 14, 2022

Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal participated and monitored the special drive at educational institutions, bus stations, and other places. He said that the Andhra Pradesh government and police have been putting all their efforts to ensure the safety and security of women. He also explained the uses of the Disha App to women.

"We have made 3.98 lakh registrations in the district so far. Disha App will be a ‘Kavacham’ (shield) for women and police will come to their rescue within no time if they alert us via the app," the SP said.

