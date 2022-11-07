Morbi Bridge Tragedy Puts Spotlight on Bridges in AP and Telangana

The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat has put the spotlight on the condition of other bridges in the country and it spurred several state governments to order inspections of suspension and railway bridges in their states.

Following the Morbi bridge tragedy, in which more than 100 people were killed, the authorities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states have said that respective departments carry out the inspection works of the bridges in the region. However, experts asserted that in view of the Morbi bridge incident we need to improve the monitoring mechanism of the bridges.

In October, a closed bridge across the Peddavagu stream near Andavelli in Kagaznagar mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district collapsed due to incessant rains in the area. The bridge was constructed on Peddavagu river 20 years ago with World Bank funds. A major tragedy was averted, however, the collapse badly affected the commuters of Kagaznagar town and several dozen villages.

Similarly, a decades-old bridge which connects Hyderabad to temple town Bhadrachalam is in bad shape. The bridge constructed in 1964 is a vital link as it connects Hyderabad to three neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. During recent rains, the bridge was closed for transportation. The bridge users claim it is slowly crumbling and officials have failed in their duty to maintain it in good condition.

Earlier in March, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said it will audit the condition of old bridges in the city and conduct detailed inspections to check the structural stability and carry out load capacity tests and prepare a report.

Andhra Pradesh also has several bridges which include three iconic bridges across Godavari river at Rajahmundry. The authorities carried out urgent repair works on the 4-km long road-cum-rail bridge.

Also Read: 2012 Delhi’s Chhawala Rape and Murder Case: Supreme Court Acquits Trio Convicts on Death Row

(With ANI inputs)

