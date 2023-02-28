Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performing Bhumi Pooja of Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP) with JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jandal gracing the occasion and preparatory meetings for the Global Investment Summit besides emotive farewell to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, investment promotion proposals getting cabinet nod, social engineering coming to the fore in picking up MLC candidates and rolling of welfare schemes had made the month eventful.

The State got a major push for rapid industrialisation during the month with the Chief Minister along with Sajjan Jindal laying the foundation stone for the Rs. 8800 crore Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP) that runs on green fuel and promises pollution-free growth of ancillary units. Sajjan Jindal’s promise on working together with the State in taking it forward and putting it on the graph of industrial growth speaks volumes for the commitment of the Chief Minister.

The month had also seen industrialists and CEOs from across the globe attending the preparatory meetings at Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and the Vizag Tech Summit organized by the Industries Department in the run-up to the AP Global Investors Summit (APGIS) scheduled for March 3 and 4 at Vizag.

Ahead of the APGIS, the Chief Minister also got Cabinet ratification to the plethora of investment proposals worth Rs. 1,40,000 crores cleared by the SIPB (State Investment Promotion Board). The move, in the backdrop of the state achieving first rank in the Ease-of-Doing Business (EoDB) for three years in succession and the State achieving a GSDP growth rate of 11.43 percent as against the country’s growth rate of 8.9% in 2021-22, is seen as the stepping stone for ushering in a healthy economy.

The Chief Minister’s directives to formulate a pro-start-up and pro-MSME industrial policy in the light of the upcoming APGIS stands as proof of his vision of economic growth.

The State had bid an emotive farewell to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and welcomed his successor S Abdul Nazer with warmth.

To cap it all, the Chief Minister’s decision to allot lion’s share of seats to BCs in the Legislative Council elections shows his commitment for social justice and political empowerment. Of the total 18 MLC seats, 11 were given to BCs, two to SCs and one to ST which reflects the Chief Minister's commitment.

Continuing his policy of welfare first, Chief Minster also rolled out another bout of welfare schemes during the month releasing Rs.19.95crore under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena benefitting 213 eligible SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad, Rs. 38.18 crore under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa to benefit 4536 eligible girls from SC, ST, BC and Minorities and Rs. 1crore under YSR Law Nestham benefitting junior advocates.

February also reminded the people that the health of the children is also vital for a society to grow when the official machinery, under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister, signed MoU with the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for serving Ragi Malt to school children weekly thrice from March 2 under Jagananna Goru Muddha.

The inauguration of 20 tourist police stations at key religious and tourist places shows the Government's resolve to boost tourism.

The second National Law University at Kurnool is in tune with the Government's commitment for decentralized growth.

The Chief Minister released the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme funds for the fourth consecutive year in the state on Tuesday. In the third installment for this year, the Chief Minister deposited Rs.1,090.76 crores into the accounts of 51.12 lakh people by a click of a button under the Direct Benefit Transfer mode at an event held in Tenali in the Guntur district.

Prominent personalities like motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Kaginele Guru Peetam Seer Niranjanandapuri Maha Swami, athlete- cyclist and mountaineer Aasha Malviya, chess player K.A Meenakshi, NSS Awardees, Setti Balija Sangham leaders and new Vice-Chancellors, Triveni Glass MD Varun Gupta were among those who called on Chief Minister in the month.

