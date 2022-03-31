AMARAVATI: Marching ahead in welfare and development, the month had also seen the legislature asserting its domain and vociferously rejecting interference of any sort as the three pillars of democracy should work in tandem within their defined framework.

Assembly sessions and discussions on legislative competence have been the high points of the month.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the Legislature Party meeting and gave the road map for a mass contact programme ahead of the 2024 elections and the Assembly had passed the budget for 2022-23 which was termed as People’s Budget by the Leader of the House.

The month had seen a cogent discussion on legislative competence vis-à-vis the High Court verdict on Amaravati. The Chief Minister opined that the judiciary crossed its limits and has issued impossible timelines on the development of infrastructure, the cost factor apart. Asserting that decentralisation is the government’s policy, he said that decision on the three capitals is the right and responsibility of the State government and shall not go back on its decision. The House rose in unison to state that laws are to be made by the legislature and not elsewhere.

The annual budget for the year 2022-23 with a total outlay of 2,56,256 crores along with an agriculture budget of Rs 43,052.78 crore was presented in the State Assembly which also passed 11 Bills in the 12-day session in which the Chief Minister announced the welfare calendar for the coming financial year.

During the month, the Chief Minister along with Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendrasingh Shekawat toured Polavaram, visited R&R colonies in Indurkuru and Taduvai mandals, interacted with the displaced families, and also reviewed the project works. The Union Minister responded positively to the requests made by the State and agreed to review the project works once every fortnight for the next three months and directed the officials of the project to take part in the review meetings.

YSRCP has celebrated its Foundation Day reiterating its resolve to work for a welfare state as envisioned by Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. During YSRC Legislature Party Meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized carrying out a door-to-door campaign highlighting the welfare schemes of the government and reaching out to people at the ground level.

On the investment front, Mulk Holdings delegation had called on the Chief Minister and expressed interest to set up a manufacturing hub at EMC Kopparthi with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

The Franco-American economist and Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and hailed the welfare initiatives that are being taken to eradicate poverty in the State.

The Chief Minister flagged off the Disha Patrol Vehicles and credited Rs 709 crore under Vidya Deevana scheme. He visited Nellore and paid tributes to former Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy and assured to name Sangam Barrage after him.

Renowned Oncologist and Government Advisor(Cancer Care) Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, A delegation of students who had returned from Ukraine, Asian Powerlifting Championship winner Sheik Sadiya Almas were among the visitors to the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

