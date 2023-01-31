Amaravati, Jan 31: The first month of the New Year has seen the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy throwing the gauntlet that he would take political adversaries head-on, while festivities and rolling out of welfare schemes besides appreciation of Government initiatives from other States.

The month began with the rolling out of welfare schemes on New Year Day and the Chief Minister celebrating Sankranti with festive fervour amid rural ambiance and has drawn to a close with the Chief Minister visiting New Delhi for the preparatory meeting of the upcoming Global Investors Summit and in between, he had drummed up the political war cry that he would take the political adversaries by the horns with the support of the people and shown the compelling figures of GDSP growth rate of 11.43 percent.

The Chief Minister during the preparatory meeting told the envoys and industrialists told about the facilities available at Visakhapatnam and said that he would be available to take any call on development issues. "Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital, in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come as well", he said.

During the public meeting at Vinukonda, the Chief Minister roared like a lion saying that he has the support of the people and would thwart the efforts of the pack of wolves that was trying to spread false propaganda on the State finances and his governance. He called the bluff of the combined Opposition and the hostile media by giving the picture of contrast between his government and the previous one on various counts to set the record straight.

The New Year rang in with the hiked monthly pension to Rs. 2750 from Rs. 2500 and Chief Minister releasing Rs.395 crore under the Jagananna Thodu towards interest free loans to benefit 3.95 lakh petty traders and artisans at Rs. 10,000 each, Rs. 330.15crore under Jagananna Chedodu towards financial assistance for 3, 30, 145 Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors benefiting Rs. 10,000 each and flagging off 165 veterinary ambulances worth Rs.111.62crore under the second phase of Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinic services.

The word of praise for the welfare programmes came in from Saket Misra, Special Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister who said that he was fully inspired by the slew of welfare measures being implemented by the State Government which needs to be followed by other States as well.

The month also proved that the efforts of the Government to conserve energy by avoiding distribution losses have been yielding concrete results as its energy agencies AP TRANSCO and NREDCAP have won three national awards.

That the Medical and Health Department won five awards at national level in paperless medical services (digital health services) category proves that its steps towards digitalization of the department are on the right path.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Sankranti with traditional passion and fervor amidst rural ambience and mingling with people in traditional attire. The care, ease and flexibility that he showed in witnessing the festivities showcase his commitment towards the age-old Telugu traditions.

On the political front, the Chief Minister interacted with Party activists of Vijayawada East assembly constituency and exhorted them to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government during the past three-and-a-half years.

Besides Saket Misra, Kurnool Milk Union (Vijaya Dairy) Chairman SV Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior IAS officers, former MLA Paturu Ramaiah, Joyalukkas Chairman and Managing Director Alukkas Varghese Jo, Lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry's family members, Eastern Coast Guard Commander Sivamani Paramesh and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman Shaji KV were among those who called on the Chief Minister during the month.

