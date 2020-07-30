KRISHNA: In a setback to former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra, who is an accused in the murder case of ruling YSRCP leader Moka Bhasker Rao, the district court on Thursday, rejected his bail petition. The judge agreed with the public prosecutor's argument that his release would affect the case. Meanwhile, the court also denied issuing bail to other accused related to the case.

The YSRCP leader was stabbed to death in broad daylight when he was supervising repair work at the local fish market in Machilipatnam on June 29. Police arrested Chintha Nancharayya, Chintha Nagamalleswar Rao, Chintha Vamsi Krishna, Pola Ramu, Dhana and a minor associated with the case.

Police arrested former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra for allegedly supporting his associates to eliminate Machilipatnam former Agriculture Market Yard chairman and ruling YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao and listed him as the conspirator in the case.

He is lodged at Rajahmundry Central Jail as a remand prisoner.