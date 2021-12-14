Mohd Ruhullah Is YSRCP MLC Candidate

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to give the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC ticket to Mohammad Ruhullah, son of MLC Kareemunnisa who died recently. The Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas announced the same during a meeting with the media at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. The Minister said that the YS Jagan had called the family members of Ruhullah, who is also the state secretary of the YSRCP Minorities Cell.

Ruhullah is the son of MD Salim and MD Kareemunnissa. Impressed with the welfare schemes of late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy he joined politics, and was an ardent follower since then. He has been associated with YSRCP since its inception by YS Jagan as the party minorities’ cell secretary.

His mother Mohd Kareemunnisa (65) passed away on the 20th of November night due to a heart attack after she attended the Assembly meeting on the 20th of November. She was elected to the AP Legislative Council on March 8th, 2020.

Also Read: Telangana Local Bodies MLC Elections 2021:TRS Clean Sweep In All 6 Seats