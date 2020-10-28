Moderate Rain Likely In Coastal Andhra In Next Two Days

The India Meteorological Department reports forecast heavy rains in the coastal region under the influence of northeast monsoon. Southwest monsoon is set to retreat from the country on Wednesday. IMD said that, "With likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels along and off east coast of India and adjoining Bay of Bengal, including over Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Coasts. The southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from entire country around 28 Oct." Moderate rainfall is expected in Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday.

The northeastern monsoon is likely to start and this would bring rain to south India during winter.IMD further added that, "Simultaneously, Northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around 28 Oct, 2020."