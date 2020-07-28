VISAKHAPATNAM: Mallela Om Prakash (53), who was serving life term in the murder case of Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias Moddu Seenu, died at King George Hospital (KGH) in the wee hours on Sunday. Jail Authorities on Monday revealed that Prakash died of ill health.

He was serving life term in the Visakhapatnam Central Prison, and also the prime accused in the murder case of TDP leader and former Minister Paritala Ravi in Anantapur Jail in 2008.

According to police, Prakash had been suffering from kidney disease for the past few years, and was shifted to KGH by the Visakhapatnam Central Jail authorities on Saturday night after he complained of a breathing problem. Medical and prison officials said he died while undergoing treatment at KGH.

Prakash hailed from Madanapalle In Chittoor district, and in 2001, he stole a truck and killed the driver of the truck. Punganur police arrested him in the case and took him to court, where he was convicted after after being proven guilt.

Prakash, who was kept in Anantapur Jail, made headlines on November 9, 2008 by beating Moddu Seenu, an accused in the Paritala Ravi murder case, to death with a dumbbell in jail. The Fourth Fast Track Anantapur Court Judge K.V. Vijaya Kumar sentenced Prakash to life imprisonment in the case.



