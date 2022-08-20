MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, Janga Krishnamurthy Appointed as AP Legislative Council Whips

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government appointed two whips for the State Legislative Council on Friday. Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department Revu Muthyala Raju issued orders to this effect in appointing MLCs Janga Krishnamurthy and Dokka Manikya Varaprasad as Government Whips in the Legislative Council with immediate effect.

Speaking after receiving the orders MLC Janga Krishnamurthy, thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity. Speaking to reporters at Gamalapadu Secretariat on Frida he said additional reposnisbity was given to him and that he would work towards enhancing the image of the government.

As per the orders of YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dokka Manikya Varaprasada MLC from Guntur district has been appointed as Party Additional Coordinator of Tadikonda Assembly Constituency. The YSRC Party's central office issued a statement to this effect on Friday.

Veteran leader and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu was appointed as the Chief Whip of the Government in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council for the second time.

Narasapuram MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju took charge as the government chief whip at the AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) in April this year.

