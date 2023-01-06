MLC Varudu Kalyani Appointed YSRCP State Women's Wing Working President

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has appointed MLC Varudu Kalyani as the State women’s wing working president as directed by the party’s chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The party also appointed R. Dhanunjaya Reddy and Basireddy Siddha Reddy as the state publicity wing presidents.

In total, 22 different wings of the party got new presidents.

B. Siddartha Reddy -State youth wing president

MLC P. Sunita- Women wing president

MLC Janga Krishna Murthy- BC Cell president

M. Venkatalakshmi and M. Hanumanth Naik - ST Cell

M.V.V.S. Nagi Reddy - Farmers’ wing president

P. Chaitanya- Students’ wing president

Ganji Chiranjivi- Weavers’ wing president

Punur Goutham Reddy- YSRTUC president

B. Kiran Raju - Physically challenged wing president

Vangapandu Usha- Cultural wing president.

A. Naga Rarayana Murthy- Grievance cell president

M. Manohar Reddy-Legal wing president

Sunil Posimreddy- IT wing president

