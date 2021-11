MLC Polls 2021: YSRCP Releases 11 MLC candidates

The ruling YSR Congress Party named 11 candidates for the upcoming biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under the local bodies quota.

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramkrishna Reddy announced the names on Friday.

Here is the list of candidates

Vizianagaram: Indhukuri Raghu Raju

Visakhapatnam: Varudhu Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: Vamsi Krishna Yadav

East Godavari: Anantha Uday Bhaskar

Krishna: Talasila Raghuram

Krishna: Mondikota Arun Kumar

Guntur: Ummareddy Venkateswarlu

Guntur: Murugudu Hanumantha Rao

Prakasam:Tumati Madhava Rao

Chittoor: Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharat

Anantapur- Y Sivarami Reddy

Also Read: YSRCP Candidate Names For MLC Polls 2021 Released