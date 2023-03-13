MLC Elections: Polling Underway in Andhra Pradesh

The polling to nine Legislative Council segments under three different categories is underway in Andhra Pradesh. The poliing will end at 4 pm today.

Polling will be held for three graduates’ segments, two teachers’ seats, and four local-body segments.

While the election authorities issued a schedule for 14 council seats, the election to five under the local-body quota — Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari — has already been declared unanimous.

Candidates of the YSRCP — which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh — won these five seats.

They are S Mangamma from Anantapur, Ponnapureddy Ramasubba Reddy from Kadapa, Sipayi Subrahmanyam in Chittoor, Meriga Murali in Nellore, and Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao from East Godavari.

