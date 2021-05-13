MLC Elections In Andhra Pradesh ,Telangana Postponed

The MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been postponed as the second wave of corona intensifies Said, Election Commission Of India Many MLCs' terms in these two states are going to an end in the coming days.

Three MLCs' terms in AP will end on the 31st of this month. Six MLCs' terms in Telangana will end on the 3rd of next month. Elections are expected to take place before the MLCs' terms expire. The Central Election Commission has postponed the MLA quota MLC elections in both states in the current sense of the corona second wave. These elections are likely to take place after the Covid cases come in control.

The MLC's whose term will end on June 3 are Gutta Sukendar Reddy, Neti Vidyasagar, Kadiyam Srihari, Fareeduddn, Akula Lalitha, and Bodukuti Venkateshwarlu. Andhra Pradesh Council Chairman Sharif's term will also end on June 3.