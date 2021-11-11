MLC Candidate Ishaq Basha Thanks AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Nandyal Market Committee Chairman C Ishaq Basha called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Thursday and thanked him for nominating him for the MLC post under MLA quota.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Government Advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Hafeez Khan, YSRCP Minority Cell State President Khader Basha were present on the occasion.

The YSRCP party has released the list of names for the MLC posts under the MLA quota on Wednesday. Apart from Ishaq Basha, the YSRCP has announced the name of Palavalasa Vikrant from Srikakulam and re-nominated DV Govinda Reddy from Badvel, YSR Kadapa district.

