MLA RK Roja Visits AP Deputy CM Pushpa Sreevani, Congratulates Her On Baby Girl

VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani gave birth to baby girl at a hospital in Visakhapatnam last week. This is the first child for the Deputy CM and her husband Sathrucharla Parikshith Raju. In an interesting note, Pushpa Sreevani is one of the youngest deputy Chief Minister's in the State and probably the country, and she would also be the first Deputy CM to give birth while in office.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had called and congratulated the Minister and her husband on the birth of their first child. She was also congratulated by the State Ministers from North Andhra region and YSRCP party loyalists from her Kurupam Constituency in Vizianagaram district.

Pushpa Srivani was just 26 years old when she was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 from Kurupam. In 2019, she won again by a margin of over 26,000 votes. Chief Minister YS Jagan had given her the opportunity to be the first woman and dalit Deputy CM in the AP Cabinet. Incidentally she is also youngest member in the Cabinet, and hold the post as the Minister of Tribal Welfare.

On Saturday, Nagari YSRCP MLA and APSFC Chairperson RK Roja visited Pushpa Srivani and greeted the couple on the birth of their new baby girl.