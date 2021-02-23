MLA RK Roja Serious After Five Nagari YSRCP Leaders Suspended

YSRCP MLA RK Roja said that she is not going to tolerate anyone who works against the will of YSRCP. She further added that five YSRCP leaders have been suspended from the party as they are working against the party.

According to the reports, five leaders from Nagari constituency of Chittoor district have been suspended. Muppala Ravi Shekar Raja and Y.Bojjaya from Taduku have been suspended. Orders have been isused to suspend three other leaders, Thoti Pratap from KBR Puram, M Kishore Kumar from Torrur Panchayat, Raja who belongs to Harijanawada of Gundraju Kuppam. They have been suspended from the party following a complaint by the local party leaders. It is said that they have been involving in the anti-party activities.

These new developments have come just after the completion of the local polls. Elections to gram panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh have been conducted in four phases on February 9, 13, 17 and 21. The polling percentage for all four phases combined was about 81 per cent. Elections have been conducted in 13,097 gram panchayats out of which YSRCP emerged out victorious in 10,382