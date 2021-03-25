MLA Malladi Vishnu Is TTD Board Special Invitee

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu has been appointed as a special invitee of the TTD board. He was sworn in at the Jaya-Vijaya portico of Srivari temple by the Additional EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday morning.

Thereafter, the TTD Veda pundits served Veda Ashirvachanam and the Additional EO presented Srivari tirtha Prasadam and portrait at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Speaking to media outside the temple, the MLA expressed his gratitude to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the special invitee to the TTD board. He said that he had prayed to Sri Venkateshwara asking him to shower prosperity and health upon all in the state.

He also thanked endowment minister Sri V Srinivasa Rao and TTD chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy for supporting his appointment.