MLA Jogi Ramesh Harshly Criticises TDP Supremo For Throwing Decency Out Of The Window

AMARAVATI: MLA Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for indulging in dirty and cheap politics by making derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Opposition TDP has been doing so only to prove its existence.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, the Pedana MLA said TDP leaders have stooped so low that they were using filthy language against the Chief Minister. The YSRCP leader warned Opposition leaders to not cross their limits.

The MLA said while the Chief Minister has been implementing welfare schemes for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and giving them proper representation and priority in political posts, the Opposition on the other hand has completely failed to fulfil its duty and Naidu has become a useless Opposition leader.

He said Chandrababu Naidu is doing emotional drama ahead of the Budget Session to boycott the Assembly. Pedana MLA dared the TDP leaders to come to the Assembly and discuss the issues on the floor.