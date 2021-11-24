MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy Distributes Relief Material In Chittoor District

Government whip, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visited flood-affected areas near Rayala Cheruvu Pond and the affected families were given ration kits containing all essential commodities. On Tuesday, the state government has sent 10 tonnes of essential goods through helicopter from Tirupati to 11 villages of RC Puram Mandal. Chevireddy along with his followers lifted the bags from the helicopter and distributed them to the people.

He said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to take care of the flood-affected families. YS Jagan ordered that no family should face problems. Chevireddy said that till now, 7,000 families have been shifted to save places. He said that the Indian Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF, and fire department teams along with local administration are involved in relief and rescue operations. Many areas in Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Nellore districts are inundated due to the heavy rains.

AP government issued orders for the distribution of essential commodities to the flood-affected victims. It would provide 25kg of rice, red gram, 1kg each of dal, palm oil, onions, and potatoes per family in the flood-affected areas.

Also Read: Appalaraju Shows Mememto Presented By Centre On World Fishermen Day To YS Jagan

Also Read: AP Assembly Passes 14 Bills: Know More