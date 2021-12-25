MLA Chetti Palguna To Play Head Master In Amma Vodi Movie

Andhra Pradesh government announced, "Amma Vodi", a flagship programme as a part of "Navaratnalu" that provides financial aid to every mother or the recognised guardian in the absence of a mother to enable her for educating her child or children from Class 1 to Class 12.

Now, the news is that Sri Dattatreya Creations is producing a movie that is based on Amma Vodi scheme. Araku MLA Chetti Palguna is acting as head master in the movie. Some scenes have been shot in social welfare residential school of Digumodaputtu of Paderu mandal.

Chetti Palguna speaking to media said that AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard for the welfare of the people. He said that CM started many schemes for the development of the schools. The government schools have been developed with the Nadu-Nedu programme. He praised the director and producer for making a film on Amma Vodi. Trinadh is the director of the film.