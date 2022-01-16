GUNTUR: YSR Congress Party Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu tested COVID positive on Sunday. The YSRCP MLA announced that he was he had undergone tests after suffering from cold and cough symptoms and was diagnosed with Coronavirus. The YSRCP MLA said that he was going in for home isolation in Guntur. Incidentally, this is for the third time he tested COVID positive. It is known that Ambati Rambabu tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020 and recovered. He again tested positive in the first week of December in 2020 during the Assembly sessions and also recovered.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,955 fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, the total number of cases now stood at 21,01,710. The latest health bulletin said 397 more people got cured in a day, taking the total recoveries to 20,64,331.

Visakhapatnam district registered 1,103 and Chittoor 1,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The remaining 11 districts in the state added less than 400 new cases each, with West Godavari logging the lowest with 55.

