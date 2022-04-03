Amaravati: Every son looks up to his father as he sees a hero in him. Inspired by his father, Vasamshetty Rajagopal from Kakinada in East Godavari district also joined the police force. During his career, he went to provide security cover to one, two but four Prime Ministers. Rajagopal is the only person from the state to hold the record of having served four PMs as their bodyguard. Rajagopal's father Sathiraju worked as a Sub-inspector during the British period (1930s).

Life as a SPG Commando

Following in his father’s footsteps, Rajagopal joined the Police Department in 1984 as a Sub-Inspector. Within two years of joining the police force, he got the opportunity to work in the Special Protection Group (SPG) . Rajagopal joined the SPG in 1986 as a bodyguard for the Prime Minister. After a year of rigorous training, the Kakinada cop joined the SPG team consisting of 10 bodyguards providing security cover to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Later, he was part of the SPG cover for subsequent former prime ministers Viswanatha Pratap Singh, Chandrasekhar and PV Narasimha Rao. He returned to the State police department in 1992 and served in both Godavari and Krishna districts. He recently retired as an ASP in Rajahmundry.

Philanthropist in Police Uniform

Wherever Rajagopal was posted, he actively took part in social service activities. During his posting in Bhimavaram as Rural Sub-inspector, he donated blood to save Jayaraju of Kalipatnam village who was bitten by a snake. While performing his duty in Tanuku, the police officer had saved an auto driver’s life by donating his blood as the victim, who was involved in a road accident, was in critical condition due to excessive bleeding. Similarly while discharging his duties as a Nidadavolu Circle Inspector, Rajagopal provided bicycles to students and extended financial assistance to the nursing homes. He has received over 70 awards and accolades for his services and social welfare activities.

Mister Andhra

Rajagopal studied law from Andhra University. During his college days, he was a physical fitness freak. From 1972 to 1982, Rajagopal was declared Mister Andhra thrice in a row for his performances in the bodybuilding competitions.