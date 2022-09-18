Mission Kuppam: 200 TDP Workers Join YSRCP

CHITTOOR: Just four days ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Kuppam constituency on September 22, 200 members of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joined the ruling YSR Congress Party on Saturday. The members were from Mallanuru grama panchayath of the Kuppam assembly constituency in Chittoor District.

Deputy Chief Minister Naryanaswamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and UshaSri Charan welcomed them into the party fold and presented the YSRCP stole. MP Reddeppa, MLC Bharath, MLA Venkate Gowda, and others were present during the event.

It is known that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that the YSRCP agenda is to win all 175 out of 175 assembly constituencies and 25 parliament constituencies in the 2024 general elections. YS Jagan has embarked on Mission Kuppam to dethrone Chandrababu Naidu from the Kuppam assembly segment in the 2024 general elections and the responsibility has been entrusted to State Mining Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

