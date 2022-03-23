Minority Bills Passage: Deputy CM and YSRCP Minority Legislators Thank CM YS Jagan

A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and minority legislators of ruling YSRCP met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Chief Minister's Office in the Assembly on Wednesday and expressed their gratitude for tabling two bills regarding the minorities and passing it in the House.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, MLAs Hafiz Khan and Nawaz Basha and Urdu Academy Chairman Nadeem Ahmed felicitated the Chief Minister and presented a bouquet of flowers to the Chief Minister YS Jagan.

It is pertinent to note that the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Andhra Pradesh Minorities Component Outlay, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources Bill, 2022.