Minorities, Weaker Sections Get Lion's Share of Civic Body Posts in AP

In tune with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government policy, weaker sections, women, and minorities were given priority in heading the civic bodies accounting for 78 percent of the total seats, much more than the normal quota norms.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, on Monday, said that of the total 86 posts of mayors and chairpersons, 40 were given to BC’s, 12 for minorities while women were given 52 seats on the whole.

He said it was a record that BCs were given high priority in Andhra Pradesh than the so-called BC states or any other state governments across the country. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that people, who are the majority in number from a community, should be represented in the forefront to look after the welfare of their people.

Sajjala stated that the party had won because the councilor who won on Janasena stood neutral and with support from ex-officio members, YSRCP had won the municipality. He said that they had not to misuse power anywhere, as the Chief Minister had made it clear that there should be no abuse of power in the case of Tadipatri and Mydukur.

Recalling the 2014 local body elections, Sajjala pointed at the atrocities of TDP leaders, who abused their power to lure the opposition candidates into TDP. However, he asserted that YSRCP doesn’t entertain such irregularities or misuse of power, and will always abide by the public mandate.

Speaking on ZPTC and MPTC polls, he urged the SEC to conduct MPTC and ZPTC polls at the earliest possible as there are no more legal issues and asked to cancel his leave. He stated that six days are enough to complete MPTC and ZPTC elections, and soon the State government can fully focus on the COVID vaccination program.

