Ministry of Power Directs Telangana Govt to Pay Power Dues to Andhra Pradesh Soon

Amaravati: The Centre has directed the Telangana government to pay Rs 6,756.92 crore to Andhra Pradesh for supply of power post-bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The Union Ministry of Power has urged the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSPGC) to clear the dues for the duration June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017 in a month’s time from August 29.

The order was issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Anoop Singh Bisht. There was no disagreement between the Telugu states over the due amount but the payment issue remained a focal point between the state governments.

In accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) supplied 8,890 million units of electricity to Telangana Discoms.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised the issue of power dues during his recent meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The CM also urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati last November.

On several occasions including the joint meeting of the two Telugu states on August 19, 2019, the Telangana Discoms promised to clear the power dues to AP but continued to defer the payment.



