Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s Keynote Address at AP GIS 2023 

First of all, it's a great pleasure for me to interact with you regarding development in AP. Andhra Pradesh is one of the important states in the country and the mission for the government is to make India Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The most important thing is the dream of the PM to make the Indian economy a 5 trillion dollar economy and that is only possible with the development of the state. The basic mission behind this spirit which we have that Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Prayas and anywhere the most important thing is we need industry without industry we don't have capital investment without Industry and capital investment we cannot create employment potential and without employment potential we can eradicate poverty and the most important thing in the growth that is we need to create an employment potential and without that we cannot eradicate the poverty.

I feel that from the Government of India under the leadership of PM Modi ji, we have full support for the development of AP. That is exactly what I want to convey to you. The most important thing with AP is they are got 975 km of sea level which is available and already the 6 ports with the cargo handling capacity of 240 million metric ton is already there 4 new ports under development and state has 3 ports led corridor at same time today I'm going to declare that all the port either it is Major port, state port, private port my ministry has decided to connect the port with the 4-lane National Highway which is very important and we have taken that task for that reason we are also aware there are 3 port-led industrial corridors in the state: one is Visakhapatnam-Chennai, we had already decided to multi-modal logistic park on that road the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor, Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor in Anantapur we have already planned for multi-modal logistic park.

I always keep telling people what the famous US President John F Kennedy once said, " American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good." The total road network in Andhra Pradesh is 1,34,280 km. The National Highway length before 2014 was 4,193 km when PM Modi ji came to power in 2014. When I took charge as a Minister of Road Transport and Highways, the NH length of AP was increased by 109% and now it is 8,745 km.

We are making greenfield expressways which are very important for industrial development without that no one is going to invest. The total number of greenfield expressways are 5 in number. We are going to develop the greenfield expressways of 662 km in length and we are spending 30,000 crores on that. The green field expressway the important highway is very important because when I was a Shipping minister there was a lot of problems with the railway as per the transport of goods from Visakhapatnam in Andhra to Raipur in Chattisgarh and the route was not easy, so we have decided to construct Raipur-Visakhapatnam expressway corridor.

Once the works on Raipur-Visakhapatnam expressway corridor are completed by the end of 2024, the travel time between Visakhapatnam and Raipur will shrunk to 5½ hours.