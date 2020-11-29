NELLORE: Minister of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development - Mekapati Goutham Reddy visited the flood-hit villages in his constituency of Atmakur in Nellore district, and promised the villagers of Veerlagudipadu to have a bridge constructed for them.

The Minister on Saturday had visited villages in the Chejarla, Sangam and Anantasagaram mandals and Veerlagudipadu village that were affected by the Cyclone Nivar. The Minister had himself steered the boat to the marooned villages and spoke to villagers there. He discussed various options to restore connectivity and how to construct a bridge to Veerlagudipadu as a permanent solution for the village in case of floods in the future.

During the meeting, food and other relief measures were discussed with the authorities for the welfare of the villagers. The minister directed the RDO to ensure that fresh water and food supplies were not disrupted in the wake of the heavy rains to hit the district again on December 1.

He directed authorities to ensure that repairs should be done for houses damaged by heavy rains and compensation provided for crop damage due to Cyclone Nivar. Minister Goutham said that the people of Apparavupalem would be issued housing sites on December 25.

Earlier, speaking to the media after inspecting the mandals affected by the flow of the Penna River, the Minister remarked that this was the maximum level ever reached in the Penna River since 1995. The district witnessed inflows of 6 lakh cusecs in 2001 and now, 4.50 lakh cusecs after 20 years

The Penna River continues to flow unabated at the Sangam Dam,Nellore Dam while flowing across the mandals of Anantasagaram, Kaluvai, Chejerla, Atmakuru and Sangam.